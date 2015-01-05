* TSX down 360.95 points, or 2.45 percent, at 14,392.70
* Nine of 10 main index sectors decline
* Canadian Natural plunges 6.9 percent
* Falling copper prices weigh on First Quantum
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Jan 5 Canada's main stock index
recorded its biggest single-day percentage drop in about 20
months, tumbling nearly 2.5 percent on Monday, as a deepening
selloff in oil prices hit shares of energy companies.
Nine of the 10 main sectors on the Toronto equity index were
trading in the red. The benchmark, which managed to record a
modest gain in 2014, has been held back by the energy group.
The energy sector shed 6.5 percent in the session and has
lost about a third of its value in the last six months. Oil
prices plunged to a 5-1/2-year low on persistent concerns about
oversupply.
Investors are trying to assess the impact of the recent
pullback on both the economy and equity markets.
"The question is, what does this relentless decline in crude
oil tell us about the state of the global economy? The impact on
oil-exporting countries such as Canada is quite substantial,"
said Elvis Picardo, strategist at Global Securities.
"It's a case where oil is breaking through one downside
support level after another. At this point, it's 'sell the
energy producers first and worry about the implications later',"
he said.
Picardo said his clients are looking for opportunities in
sectors other than energy. "The core premise continues to be
that 2015 will be a down year for the TSX."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 360.95 points, or 2.45 percent, at
14,392.70, its biggest drop since April 2013. Nine of the 10
main sectors on the index were in the red.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd led the decline
among energy shares, diving 6.9 percent to C$33.80. Suncor
Energy Inc gave back 4.4 percent to C$35.72.
MEG Energy Corp plummeted 22.2 percent to C$16.02,
and Baytex Energy dived 12.5 percent to C$17.29.
Weaker copper prices, which were down 1.8 percent, pulled
mining stocks lower. First Quantum Minerals Ltd declined
7.5 percent to C$15.85, and Teck Resources Ltd lost
3.5 percent to C$15.57.
The financial sector fell 2.1 percent. Toronto Dominion Bank
was down 2.3 percent at C$53.94.
But the weakness in equity markets helped boost appetite for
bullion, which boosted the gold-mining sector. Eldorado Gold
Corp jumped 4.8 percent to C$7.89.
