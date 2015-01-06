* TSX down 76.37 points, or 0.53 percent, at 14,316.33
* Eight of 10 main index sectors decline
* Gold-mining shares surge 4 percent
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Jan 6 Canada's main stock index fell to
its lowest in 2-1/2 weeks on Tuesday as shares of energy
producers dropped after the price of oil tested new lows on
concerns about oversupply.
The release of sluggish U.S. economic data, with new orders
for factory goods dropping for a fourth straight month in
November, contributed further to the bearish mood.
Oil prices touched a 5-1/2-year low, down about 55 percent
since June. Shares of energy companies have lost more than
a third of their value during this time.
Hit by the energy-sector weakness, the benchmark Canadian
index extended its losses after recording its biggest single-day
drop in about 20 months on Monday.
"It's pretty bleak. This is a once-in-a-generation selloff
in the crude oil price," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market
strategist, CMC Markets.
"I don't think we've seen all of the adjustments work their
way through, whether it's changes to capital spending, dividends
and costs to reflect the new reality," he added. "We're still at
the beginning of a very choppy phase of readjustment in the oil
patch."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 76.37 points, or 0.53 percent, at 14,316.33.
Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
Among shares of energy producers, Suncor Energy Inc
shed 1.3 percent to C$35.26, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
fell 0.7 percent to C$33.55.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, gave
back 1.2 percent. Toronto Dominion Bank declined 1.3
percent to C$53.26, and Bank of Nova Scotia was down
1.9 percent at C$63.09.
The negative sentiment for equities drove the bullion price
higher, sending shares of gold miners up nearly 4 percent.
Goldcorp Inc jumped 6 percent to C$23.53, and Barrick
Gold Corp added 2.7 percent to C$13.16.
(Editing by W Simon)