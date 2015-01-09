* TSX down 72.80 points, or 0.5 percent, at 14,384.92
* Eight of 10 main index sectors decline
* Gold-mining shares jump 4.7 percent
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Jan 9 Canada's main stock index
declined on Friday as a mixed U.S. payrolls report weighed on
investor sentiment and sent shares in the financial and
industrial sectors lower.
The U.S. data showed nonfarm payrolls increased in December
and the unemployment rate fell to 6-1/2-year low, but a drop in
wages left investors fretting.
The index received support from the price of bullion, which
was boosted by a drop in the U.S. dollar after the data, which
spurred a jump in gold-mining shares.
Crude prices were in negative territory, with concerns
rising about the impact of slumping prices on oil companies and
their production plans. The commodity has shed about 55 percent
of its value since June.
The Canadian benchmark index ended the week 2.5 percent
lower.
Investors would do well to avoid energy and mining stocks
because of the fluctuations in commodity prices, said Barry
Schwartz, vice president and portfolio manager at Baskin
Financial Services, where he helps manage about C$750 million in
assets.
"I want to be in businesses where there's more certainty and
predictability, and an ability to control your pricing. You
don't get that with the oil or oil services stocks," he said.
Schwartz said that he favors Canadian banks, insurers,
telecoms and food retailers.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 72.80 points, or 0.5 percent, at 14,384.92.
Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector,
dropped 1.4 percent. Royal Bank of Canada was down 1.7
percent at C$77.48, and Bank of Nova Scotia lost 1.8
percent to C$63.01.
The industrial sector gave back 0.7 percent, with Bombardier
dropping 5.1 percent to C$3.92.
Gold miners jumped 4.7 percent, with Goldcorp Inc
advancing 5.4 percent to C$24.64 and Barrick Gold Corp
gaining 2 percent to C$13.04.
($1=$1.19 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway and G Crosse)