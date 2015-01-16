* TSX up 267.59 points, or 1.91 percent, at 14,309.41
* Nine of the 10 main index sectors advance
* Canadian Natural, Suncor the top heavyweight gainers
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index rose
nearly 2 percent on Friday as shares of oil and mining companies
soared on the back of rebounding commodity prices.
Oil prices, under pressure since June due to concerns about
oversupply, strengthened after the International Energy Agency
said that it expects "the tide will turn".
A survey showing that U.S. consumer sentiment rose in
January to its highest in more than a decade provided further
support for oil.
The gain on the Toronto stock market's benchmark TSX index
came after declines in each of the previous five sessions. It
still recorded a drop on the week, a period in which market
volatility surged due to choppy oil prices and Switzerland's
move to abandon its more than three-year-old ceiling on the
franc's value against the euro.
"We've seen a lot of pain," said Bob Gorman, chief portfolio
strategist at TD Wealth. "It will be more muted progress this
year."
Gorman said it expects mid- to high single-digit growth for
the TSX in 2015.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 267.59 points, or 1.91 percent, at
14,309.41. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Shares of oil producers jumped 6.1 percent. Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd added 8.8 percent to C$35.51, and Suncor
Energy Inc rose 5.2 percent to C$36.
The gold-mining sector gained 3.3 percent, helped by a
higher bullion price. Barrick Gold Corp rose 3.5
percent to C$14.09, and Goldcorp Inc was up 4.8 percent
at C$28.49.
Copper prices also rose, gaining 1.5 percent, helping
support a 4.7 percent jump in shares of Teck Resources Ltd
.
($1=$1.20 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway)