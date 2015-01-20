* TSX down 4.06 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,308.44
* Seven of 10 main index sectors decline
* Gold miners jump with bullion price
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Tuesday, with a rally in the gold-mining
sector offset by weakness in energy shares, as investors
digested economic data from China and a global growth forecast
from the International Monetary Fund.
The Chinese economy grew at its slowest pace in 24 years in
2014, but fourth-quarter growth held steady at 7.3 percent,
slightly stronger than had been expected.
Investors also digested a report in which the International
Monetary Fund lowered its global growth projections and said
central banks should favor accommodative monetary policies.
The market is expecting the European Central Bank to
announce stimulative measures on Thursday.
The benchmark TSX has shed 2.2 percent this year, with a
selloff in oil prices and energy shares holding back the index.
"We continue to see volatility (in oil prices). We expect
violent moves both ways," said Youssef Zohny, portfolio manager
at StennerZohny Investment Partners of Richardson GMP Ltd, which
manages about C$28.3 billion in assets.
"We're looking at the sectors with the most value, and the
resource sectors look very attractive relative to the rest of
the market," he said, adding investors should rebalance their
portfolios as the market remains choppy.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 4.06 points, or 0.03 percent, at
14,308.44. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the
red.
Shares of energy producers declined 2.4 percent. Suncor
Energy Inc lost 1.7 percent to C$34.93, and Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd was down 0.7 percent at C$34.18.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, gave
back 0.3 percent. Royal Bank of Canada shed 0.5 percent
to C$75.41.
Shares of gold miners jumped with the bullion price. Barrick
Gold Corp advanced 6.8 percent to C$15.18, and Goldcorp
Inc climbed 2.5 percent to C$29.38.
($1=$1.21 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)