* TSX up 251.98 points, or 1.76 percent, at 14,560.42
* Eight of 10 main index sectors advance
* Enbridge, Suncor, Canadian Natural drive gains
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Jan 21 Canada's main stock index
rallied on Wednesday after the central bank cut its benchmark
rate in a shock move, helping boost shares of energy companies
as well as interest-sensitive banks and other financial issues.
The cut came after the longest period of unchanged rates
since 1950. Governor Stephen Poloz said the central bank made
the surprise move to provide "insurance" against risks stemming
from the "oil price shock."
Investors gave a thumbs-up to the decision, sending the
benchmark equity index up 1.8 percent and driving shares of most
major sectors higher.
"The Bank of Canada's surprise cut to its overnight rate
will help to buffer against the impact on employment, household
incomes and mortgage serviceability in particular for Western
Canada," said Mark Allen, vice president of Canadian equities at
RBC Wealth Management.
"The ensuing drop in the Canadian dollar should also provide
a stimulus for the economy nationwide."
The biggest gains were in energy shares, up 3.2 percent,
which also benefited from higher oil prices on Wednesday. Suncor
Energy Inc jumped 4.2 percent to C$36.40, and Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd gained 4.8 percent to C$35.82.
Chris Damas, an analyst with independent firm BCMI Research,
noted energy and other natural resource companies with large
operations in Canada benefit from the rate cut as their costs
are denominated largely in the Canadian dollar. The currency
sank to a 5-1/2-year low.
"The Bank of Canada's move is a big boost for the resource
sector, which could use a helping hand here," he said.
Financial stocks also advanced after recently being under
pressure in part due to concerns about exposure to the oil and
gas industry.
"This creates headwinds for the banks from an earnings
perspective, but from a stock market perspective it makes the
yields on bank stocks particularly attractive," said Bruce
Cooper, chief investment officer of TD Asset Management.
Royal Bank of Canada added 1.6 percent to C$76.61,
and Bank of Montreal was up 1.7 percent at C$76.87.
Investors also awaited the European Central Bank's potential
move to initiate stimulus measures on Thursday, and that action
is expected to serve as a major catalyst for global markets.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 251.98 points, or 1.76 percent, at
14,560.42. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
