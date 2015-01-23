* TSX up 30.05 points, or 0.2 percent, at 14,794.03

* Six of 10 main index sectors advance

* Energy shares climb with oil prices

By John Tilak

TORONTO, Jan 23 Canada's main stock index advanced to its highest in nearly 2 months on Friday as investors welcomed moves by the Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank earlier this week.

The Canadian central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates on Wednesday, while the ECB announced a massive stimulus plan on Thursday to try to boost a sagging euro zone economy.

The benchmark TSX extended gains after jumping during the previous two sessions. It is on track to record a sharp rise this week.

"We're in a digestion stage. These are big moves on the part of the central banks," said David Cockfield, managing director and portfolio manager at Northland Wealth Management.

"I'm relatively positive on the long-term outlook," he added. "I'm not a huge bear or a huge bull on the market. I think the market is reasonably priced here."

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.05 points, or 0.2 percent, at 14,794.03. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.

Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, climbed nearly 1 percent. Royal Bank of Canada gained 1.3 percent to C$75.66, and Bank of Nova Scotia added 1.1 percent to C$64.46.

Shares of energy producers rose 1.4 percent, reflecting higher oil prices. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd advanced 1.6 percent to C$36.80, and Suncor Energy Inc strengthened 1.2 percent to C$37.51.

The gold-mining sector gave back 2.1 percent, with a higher U.S. dollar hitting the bullion price. Barrick Gold Corp lost 2 percent to C$15.56. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)