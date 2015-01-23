* TSX up 30.05 points, or 0.2 percent, at 14,794.03
* Six of 10 main index sectors advance
* Energy shares climb with oil prices
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Jan 23 Canada's main stock index
advanced to its highest in nearly 2 months on Friday as
investors welcomed moves by the Bank of Canada and the European
Central Bank earlier this week.
The Canadian central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates on
Wednesday, while the ECB announced a massive stimulus plan on
Thursday to try to boost a sagging euro zone economy.
The benchmark TSX extended gains after jumping during the
previous two sessions. It is on track to record a sharp rise
this week.
"We're in a digestion stage. These are big moves on the part
of the central banks," said David Cockfield, managing director
and portfolio manager at Northland Wealth Management.
"I'm relatively positive on the long-term outlook," he
added. "I'm not a huge bear or a huge bull on the market. I
think the market is reasonably priced here."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 30.05 points, or 0.2 percent, at 14,794.03. Six
of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector,
climbed nearly 1 percent. Royal Bank of Canada gained
1.3 percent to C$75.66, and Bank of Nova Scotia added
1.1 percent to C$64.46.
Shares of energy producers rose 1.4 percent, reflecting
higher oil prices. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
advanced 1.6 percent to C$36.80, and Suncor Energy Inc
strengthened 1.2 percent to C$37.51.
The gold-mining sector gave back 2.1 percent, with a higher
U.S. dollar hitting the bullion price. Barrick Gold Corp
lost 2 percent to C$15.56.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)