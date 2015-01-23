* TSX up 15.37 points, or 0.1 percent, at 14,779.35
* Six of 10 main index sectors advance
* Index climbs 3.3 percent this week
* Energy shares climb with Brent oil price
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Jan 23 Canada's main stock index edged
higher on Friday and recorded a sharp weekly gain as investors
welcomed moves by the Bank of Canada and the European Central
Bank earlier this week.
The Canadian central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates on
Wednesday, while the ECB announced a massive stimulus plan on
Thursday to try to boost a sagging euro zone economy.
The benchmark TSX extended gains after jumping during the
previous two sessions. It rose 3.3 percent this week, its
strongest in six.
"It's in general been very good for the markets," said
Roland Chalupka, chief investment officer of Fiduciary Trust
Canada, a unit of Franklin Templeton Investments.
"It is causing investors to take (another) look at the
commodity- sensitive sectors and take some of the dire
predictions out of the mix."
"Longer-term, it remains to be seen whether quantitative
easing is effective in the European case and if it does actually
promote global growth," he added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 15.37 points, or 0.1 percent, at 14,779.35.
Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector,
climbed 0.8 percent. Royal Bank of Canada gained 1
percent to C$75.42, and Toronto Dominion Bank added 1.1
percent to C$52.42.
Shares of energy producers rose 1.3 percent, reflecting
strength in the price of Brent crude. Canadian Natural Resources
Ltd advanced 0.4 percent to C$36.36, and Crescent Point
Energy jumped 4.7 percent to C$30.46.
The gold-mining sector gave back 2.7 percent, with a higher
U.S. dollar hitting the bullion price. Barrick Gold Corp
lost 2.8 percent to C$15.43.
