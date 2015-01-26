* TSX down 51.66 points, or 0.35 percent, at 14,725.67
* Six of the 10 main index sectors decline
* Gold miners slip after bullion eases on Greek vote
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Jan 26 Canada's main stock index fell
on Monday on anxiety spurred by the victory of the leftist
Syriza party in the Greek election and by Syriza's demands for a
restructuring of the country's international debt.
Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras was sworn in on Monday
as the prime minister of a new anti-bailout government and
promised that the austerity imposed by international creditors
for the past five years is over.
The benchmark TSX's decline came after a week in which it
recorded its biggest gain in six weeks.
"We're going to see more volatility," said John Stephenson,
president of Stephenson & Co Capital Management. "Uncertainty is
what markets hate, and clearly we have uncertainty right now and
that's likely to persist."
He said he was more bullish about U.S. stocks than Canadian
equities as the outlook looked negative for Canada.
"We have a market that's very dominated by two or three
sectors, and those sectors will remain under pressure," he
added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 51.66 points, or 0.35 percent, at 14,725.67.
Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, gave
back 0.6 percent. Bank of Nova Scotia lost 0.8 percent
to $63.34, and Bank of Montreal was down 0.9 percent at
C$77.67.
The gold-mining sector fell 2.2 percent, with the bullion
slipping after the Greek vote. Goldcorp Inc shed 2.6
percent to C$28.94, and Barrick Gold Corp declined 0.8
percent to C$15.31.
($1=$1.24 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway)