By John Tilak
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index jumped
to its highest in more than two months on Tuesday as energy
shares rose as oil prices extended a rally on hopes that oil
production might come down.
After slumping to multiyear lows in recent months over
concerns about oversupply, the price of oil began bouncing back
late last week. The U.S. crude oil price was up about 3 percent
on Tuesday, and some investors were betting that it might have
found a bottom.
Investors were also encouraged by data showing that growth
in U.S. manufacturing sector held steady in January.
The benchmark TSX index was up for a fourth-straight day and
has advanced about 3 percent year-to-date.
"We're getting a nice relief rally here," said Colin
Cieszynski, chief market strategist at CMC Markets. "We'll still
see choppiness and volatility throughout the year because we've
had a major shock to the economic system."
"We're seeing these effects work their way through the
system, and that could take a while," he added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 179.27 points, or 1.2 percent, at 15,079.74.
Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Banks and other financial stocks added 2.1 percent. Bank of
Montreal climbed 2.7 percent to C$76.16, and
Toronto-Dominion Bank was up 2.2 percent at C$52.46.
In the energy sector, which was up 4.1 percent, Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd added 2.7 percent to C$39.96 and
Penn West Petroleum jumped 18.5 percent to C$2.54.
Canadian Oil Sands Ltd rose 17.7 percent to
C$11.12, adding to gains of 20.4 percent and 20.6 percent in the
previous two sessions, respectively. Investors have been
cheering aggressive moves made by the company in response to the
drop in oil prices.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
