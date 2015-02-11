* TSX up 9.70 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,122.22
* Six of the 10 main index sectors advance
* Suncor, Canadian Natural follow oil prices lower
* Air Canada tumbles after earnings report
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Feb 11 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Wednesday as the market braced for the outcome
of a euro zone finance ministers meeting where a debt deal for
Greece will be discussed, while oil company shares dropped as
crude prices were again pressured.
The meeting between Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis
and his euro zone peers comes after the country's new
leftist-led government won a parliamentary confidence vote on
its refusal to extend an international bailout.
The benchmark TSX is up about 3.1 percent or so far this
month, strengthening after sluggish start this year.
"You need more confidence out there. The greater the
confidence, the more investors are going to dip into the
waters," said Irwin Michael, portfolio manager at ABC Funds.
"We want to see a little more stability in the marketplace,"
he added. "We know that there is some value out there. The
question is, who is going to step forward and buy?"
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 9.70 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,122.22. Six
of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, gained
0.5 percent. Bank of Nova Scotia added 0.9 percent to
C$66.07, and Toronto-Dominion Bank advanced 0.7 percent
to C$54.96.
Among shares of oil producers, Canadian Natural Resources
Ltd lost 1.4 percent to C$38.11 and Suncor Energy Inc
gave back 0.4 percent to C$38.26.
Investors also digested some earnings reports. Thomson
Reuters Corp forecast revenue to grow in 2015 after
sales of financial products outpaced cancellations for the first
time in six years in 2014. But the stock still dropped 2.9
percent to C$48.32.
Air Canada tumbled 10 percent to C$11.90 after the
airline reported a bigger quarterly loss.
($1=$1.27 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway)