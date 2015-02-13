* TSX up 36.29 points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,264.81
* Six of 10 main index sectors advance
* TransCanada slips 2.2 percent after results
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Feb 13 Canada's main stock index rose
to its highest level in almost five months on Friday as robust
oil prices helped boost the energy sector, offsetting a decline
in TransCanada Corp after the pipeline company reported
quarterly results.
Positive signals from Germany, where economic growth was
much stronger than expected in the fourth quarter, also
supported the market.
TransCanada reported a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit, driven mainly by increased earnings from its Canadian
operations. But the stock shed 2.2 percent.
Both U.S. and Brent crude oil prices were up
around 3 percent, helping the energy sector rebound from recent
lows.
The benchmark TSX rose for a fifth straight session and was
on track to record a weekly gain.
"It's quite the recovery, considering what we've gone
through," said Elvis Picardo, strategist and vice president of
research at Global Securities in Vancouver.
"But it's going to be choppy. We're getting to a point where
investors are getting too complacent," he added. "There's a
degree of downside risk that's being overlooked now."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 36.29 points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,264.81.
Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector,
strengthened. Bank of Nova Scotia was up 1 percent to
C$67.20, and Royal Bank of Canada rose 0.2 percent to
C$77.54.
Among shares of energy producers, Canadian Natural Resources
Ltd was up 1.2 percent at C$39.40 and Suncor Energy Inc
advanced 0.8 percent to C$39.40.
(Editing by James Dalgleish and Christian Plumb)