BRIEF-Staples names Brett Wahlin as Chief Information Security Officer
TORONTO Feb 19 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Thursday, with miner Goldcorp Inc weighing after writing down the value of a new mine in Argentina and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc falling after police laid corruption charges against the engineering company.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 32.42 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,180.33. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
NEW YORK, May 8 Shares in a real estate developer, a cable company and the Canadian creator of the Teletubbies show all rose on Monday after being promoted at an event in New York where hedge fund managers present a diverse range of investment ideas.