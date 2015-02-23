BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
TORONTO Feb 23 Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher on Monday, as broad weakness in financial and some energy stocks was offset by a surge in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals after the drugmaker announced a major acquisition.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 28.02 points, or 0.18 percent, at 15,200.26. Six of the ten main sectors ended higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.