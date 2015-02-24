* TSX up 74.71 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,274.97
* Eight of 10 main index sectors advance
* BMO slips after posting results
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Feb 24 Canada's main stock index
advanced on Tuesday as investors responded positively to
comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on the U.S.
central bank's monetary policy direction.
Yellen began testifying to U.S. lawmakers about plans for an
eventual interest rate increase, saying the Fed was preparing to
consider rate hikes "on a meeting by meeting basis."
Bank of Montreal shares shed 1.7 percent after the
lender posted a smaller-than-expected first-quarter profit, hurt
by the impact of declining long-term interest rates on its
insurance unit and lower investment and corporate banking
revenues.
Overall Tuesday's gain helped lift the benchmark index up
nearly 4 percent so far this month.
"The tone is positive," said John Ing, president of Maison
Placements Canada.
"Yellen's speech is the main feature, it's dominating the
news. Her language will be closely watched," he added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 74.71 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,274.97.
Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
BMO's decline pulled the financial sector lower. The stock
was trading down at C$76.08, and Bank of Nova Scotia
lost 0.7 percent to C$65.44.
Shares of energy producers climbed with oil prices. Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd advanced 1.3 percent to C$37.87,
and Suncor Energy Inc added 0.3 percent to C$38.80.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)