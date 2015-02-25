* TSX up 2.22 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,167.19
* Five of the 10 main index sectors advance
* RBC rises 3 percent after reporting results
* HBC jumps nearly 22 percent on real estate deals
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Feb 25 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Wednesday as gains in Royal Bank of Canada
and Hudson's Bay Co offset a drop in the shares
of energy producers as oil prices fell.
RBC shares rose 3 percent to C$77.28 after the company
posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by
significant gains in its personal and commercial banking and
capital markets businesses. The strength in RBC helped lift the
broader financial sector.
HBC said it will form two real estate joint ventures that
will bring in about C$1.1 billion ($890 million) in cash. The
stock shot up nearly 22 percent to C$26.99.
Investors also tuned into a fresh round of congressional
testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. She said
on Tuesday the Fed is preparing to consider interest rate hikes
"on a meeting-by-meeting basis".
"The comments don't signal a broad shift in the Fed's
strategy," said Shailesh Kshatriya, associate director for
client investment strategies at Russell Investments Canada.
"I don't think it really changes the scope of what the Fed
will be doing. We still expect them to raise rates in the second
half of this year," he added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 2.22 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,167.19. It
is up about 3.4 percent so far this month.
Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Among shares of energy producers, Canadian Natural Resources
Ltd gave back 1.4 percent to C$37.01 and Suncor Energy
Inc slipped 1 percent to C$37.94.
($1=$1.24 Canadian)
