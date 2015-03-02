* TSX up 29.71 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,264.05
* Six of the 10 main index sectors advance
By John Tilak
TORONTO, March 2 Canada's main stock index rose
on Monday as a jump in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
helped offset weakness in the energy sector after the
price of Brent crude oil dropped.
Brent crude slipped after Iran said a deal on its nuclear
program could be done this week if the West lifts sanctions,
which could boost the country's oil exports.
Valeant shares jumped 3.5 percent to C$254.95 after recent
acquisition moves, helping to fuel an advance in the index's
healthcare sector.
Trading in the benchmark TSX index has been choppy in recent
months because of fluctuations in the price of oil. It is up
about 4 percent since the start of the year.
"Oil has been bouncing around a lot. That seems to be
impacting the energy group, but not so much the rest of the
index," said Elvis Picardo, strategist and vice president of
research at Global Securities in Vancouver.
"There's so much uncertainty surrounding the Canadian
market, whether it's the housing sector or the impact crude oil
will have on the economy," he added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 29.71 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,264.05.
Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Shares of energy producers were down 0.8 percent. Suncor
Energy Inc declined 0.5 percent to C$37.08, and Encana
Corp lost 2.1 percent to C$15.95.
The gold-mining sector fell with the bullion price. Goldcorp
Inc shed 3.4 percent to C$26.59, and Barrick Gold Corp
was down 1.5 percent to C$16.01.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
(Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway and G
Crosse)