By Solarina Ho
| TORONTO, March 3
TORONTO, March 3 Canada's main stock exchange
retreated on Tuesday in a broad decline led by the Bank of Nova
Scotia, which reported a lower-than-expected quarterly
profit, and a sell-off in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc.
The index was also tracking moves in the United States,
where markets were taking a pause following the latest records
set by the Dow and the S&P, and Nasdaq
closing above 5,000 for the first time since March 2000.
"Basically for Canada, we're seeing stocks dropping back
pretty much in tandem with the pullback in U.S. stocks today ...
It's not unusual to rally up to something like that and then
pull back as people decide to take profits," said Colin
Cieszynski, senior market analyst at CMC Markets Canada.
Data that showed Canada's economy grew at a faster pace than
economists had forecast also weighed on the market.
"This has cooled speculation of a Canadian interest rate cut
... It's probably a function of that as well: changing attitudes
toward the Bank of Canada's decision tomorrow," said Cieszynski.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
fell 120.60 points, or 0.79 percent, to 15,143.45. Of
the index's 10 main groups, only energy shares were in positive
territory.
Losses were led by Valeant and Scotiabank. Valeant fell 1.3
percent to C$251.72 after jumping 3.5 percent to a record close
in the previous session due to recent acquisition moves. The
overall healthcare sector was down 0.4 percent.
Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's No. 3 lender, was down 1.6
percent at C$65.87 after reporting the disappointing results.
Higher provisions and a softer performance in its investment
banking unit hurt business, the company said. Overall, the
heavily weighted financials group was down more than 1 percent.
The materials group, home to mining firms, fell 1.1 percent,
while consumer staples stocks were down 1.5 percent.
Energy companies, the lone bright spot on the index, were up
0.4 percent. Shares of Canadian Oil Sands Ltd gained
2.4 percent to C$11.06. The company reported late on Monday that
crude oil production at Syncrude Canada's oil sands operation
was up 3.4 percent from January.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by James Dalgleish)