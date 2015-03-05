By Solarina Ho
| TORONTO, March 5
TORONTO, March 5 Canada's main stock exchange
rose broadly on Thursday, led by healthy gains among bank shares
and forecast-beating results from Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
, the country's No. 2 oil and gas producer.
The TSX moved in tandem with global stocks, which were
supported by the European Central Bank's latest effort to boost
the struggling eurozone economy.
"The main driver is one, no surprises out of Europe," said
Irwin Michael, portfolio manager at ABC Funds.
"We're getting indications of what's going in the first
quarter, and I think people are a little more comfortable," he
added. "The banks are moving a little bit and certain stocks are
picking up on either decent earnings, share buybacks or dividend
increases."
The heavily weighted financial stocks were the most
influential, gaining 0.4 percent. Royal Bank of Canada
led the rise, with a 0.8 percent gain to C$77.72.
Toronto-Dominion Bank rose just over 1 percent to
C$54.71.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
rose 70.92 points, or 0.5 percent, to 15,153.76. Eight
of the index's top 10 sectors climbed higher, with consumer
discretionary and healthcare categories the lone decliners.
Energy stocks were up modestly, helped in large part by
Canadian Natural's 4.5 percent jump to C$38.42 after the company
reported earnings of 69 Canadian cents per share, higher than
the 67 Canadian cents analysts had expected. Crude prices were
also up moderately.
The company, which slashed its 2015 capital budget by 28
percent and postponed a heavy oil project in January due to low
crude prices, also announced salary cuts for management as well
as other budget-trimming measures.
The materials group, home to mining stocks and other
resource companies, rose 1.2 percent, while the price of gold
climbed on the ECB news.
Goldcorp Inc, the world's biggest gold producer by
market value, was up 2.7 percent at C$26.14. Barrick Gold Corp
climbed 2.7 percent to C$15.50.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)