* TSX down 98.01 points, or 0.66 percent, at 14,854.49
* Six of 10 main index sectors decline
* BlackBerry drops more than 7 pct after Goldman downgrade
By John Tilak
TORONTO, March 9 Canada's main stock index hit
its lowest level in five weeks on Monday, as energy shares fell
with weaker Brent oil prices and smartphone maker
BlackBerry Ltd dropped after a downgrade by Goldman
Sachs.
BlackBerry shed 7.4 percent to end at C$12.44, and the
energy sector dropped 2.4 percent on continued weakness in crude
prices on concerns about oversupply.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
settled down 98.01 points, or 0.66 percent, at
14,854.49, its weakest level since Feb. 2. Six of the 10 main
sectors on the index were in the red.
Monday's decline in Canadian stocks followed a selloff on
Friday, when a robust U.S. jobs report stoked concerns that the
U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates sooner than
expected.
"The market is going through a pause. It's likely that oil
could go lower one level from here," said Douglas Davis, vice
chairman at Davis-Rea.
He added, however, that he was positive on the energy sector
over the long term.
Among shares of energy producers, Suncor Energy Inc
fell 2.6 percent to C$35.95, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
dipped 2.2 percent to C$36.66.
Materials stocks, which include the mining sector, fell 1.5
percent.
Barrick Gold Corp shed 4.7 percent to end at
C$13.59. The price of gold traded near the three-month low it
hit on Friday after the U.S. jobs data.
($1=$1.26 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson, editing by G Crosse)