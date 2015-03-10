* TSX down 190.06 points, or 1.28 percent, at 14,664.23
* Nine of 10 main index sectors decline
* RBC, TD lead market lower
By John Tilak
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index
dropped to its lowest in five weeks on Tuesday, hit by concerns
that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner
than later.
Further, a strong U.S. dollar and mixed economic data from
China put pressure on oil prices, weighing on shares of energy
producers.
Since the release of a bullish U.S. jobs report on Friday,
investors have been speculating that the Fed might accelerate
its plans to raise rates.
Recent comments from a Fed official calling for the U.S.
central bank to swiftly end its easy monetary policy and raise
interest rates only heightened those worries.
The benchmark TSX declined sharply for a third straight
session. It has shed nearly 4 percent since the start of the
month.
"Fear of higher rates is the topic of the day. That's why
people are backing off a little bit," said Ian Nakamoto,
director of research at MacDougall, MacDougall & MacTier. "I
still think there's a lot of slack in the economy and (the Fed)
should hold off here."
"Overall, this is just a normal hiccup," he said, adding
that he does not see any major market meltdown.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 190.06 points, or 1.28 percent, at 14,664.23.
Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, showed
the biggest decline among the major groups, slipping 2.2
percent. Royal Bank of Canada gave back 2.4 percent to
C$75.12, and Toronto Dominion Bank lost 2.5 percent to
C$52.86.
Shares of energy producers were down 1.2 percent, with the
prices of Brent and U.S. crude oil trading lower. Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd declined 1.4 percent to C$36.16,
and Suncor Energy Inc fell 1.5 percent to C$35.41.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)