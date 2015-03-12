* TSX up 14.83 points, or 0.10 percent, at 14,754.03
* Five of 10 main index sectors advance
By John Tilak
TORONTO, March 12 Canada's main stock index
advanced on Thursday as higher copper prices supported shares of
some mining companies, helping offset a decline in the energy
sector.
The benchmark TSX's second straight gain follows equity
market weakness after a strong U.S. jobs report on Friday fueled
investor speculation that the Federal Reserve might raise
interest rates sooner than expected.
Copper hit its highest prices in more than a week after
upbeat lending data out of China calmed fears about metals
demand, while energy shares followed the price of U.S. crude oil
lower.
Oil prices have been choppy in recent months over concerns
about global oversupply. A plunge in prices from the middle of
last year has recently begun to show signs of leveling off.
"The oil price has stabilized around the $50 level," said
Mark Allen, vice president of Canadian equities at RBC Wealth
Management. "The energy sector is one that is offering value in
the Canadian market."
"We could definitely see further weakness in the oil price,
but I would expect a pattern similar to what we have seen in the
past, where you're going to have volatility near the lowest for
some time," he said.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 14.83 points, or 0.10 percent, at 14,754.03.
Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Among shares of energy producers, Suncor Energy Inc
lost 0.8 percent to C$35.72 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
gave back 0.7 percent to C$36.32.
In the mining sector, First Quantum Minerals Ltd
jumped 4.1 percent to C$14.30, and Teck Resources Ltd
added 1.9 percent to C$18.08.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)