* TSX up 31.52 points, or 0.21 percent, at 14,770.72
* Seven of 10 main index sectors advance
By John Tilak
TORONTO, March 12 Canada's main stock index
ended higher on Thursday as a rise in copper prices supported
shares of some mining companies, offsetting a decline in the
energy sector.
The benchmark TSX's second straight gain follows equity
market weakness after a strong U.S. jobs report on Friday fueled
investor speculation that the Federal Reserve might raise
interest rates sooner than expected.
But data showing that U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fell in
February did help ease some of those fears.
Copper hit its highest prices in more than a week after
upbeat lending data out of China calmed fears about metals
demand, while energy shares followed the price of U.S. crude oil
lower.
Oil prices have been choppy in recent months over concerns
about global oversupply. A plunge in prices from the middle of
last year has recently begun to show signs of leveling off.
Still, investors should not be betting on oil "until
something in the fundamentals really changes," said Marcus Xu,
portfolio manager and president at M.Y. Capital Management Corp,
who noted that oil inventories were still going up.
"I'm not bullish on the energy sector," he added. "But if
you're a long-term investor and you have high quality names, you
stay with them."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 31.52 points, or 0.21 percent, at 14,770.72.
Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Among shares of energy producers, Suncor Energy Inc
lost 1.8 percent to C$35.38 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
gave back 0.6 percent to C$36.37.
In the mining sector, First Quantum Minerals Ltd
gained 0.5 percent to C$13.81, and Teck Resources Ltd
added 1 percent to C$17.91.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Lisa Shumaker)