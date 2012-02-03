TORONTO Feb 3 Canadian stocks reached their highest level in nearly four months on Friday, boosted by financial and energy issues after an unexpected surge in U.S. jobs fueled recovery hopes, offsetting sluggish Canadian jobs data and uncertainty over a Greek debt deal.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 23.80 points, or 0.2 percent at 12,577.28. It was the TSX's highest close since Oct. 8 and capped the index's seventh straight weekly rise.