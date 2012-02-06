* TSX down 17.43 points, or 0.14 pct, at 12,559.85
* Six of 10 index sectors lower
* Weak commodity prices pressure TSX
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, Feb 6 Canada's main stock index
finished lower on Monday as investors took some profits after a
four-session gain, while lower commodity prices on persistent
fears that Greece will not be able to avoid a messy debt default
also weighed.
The index's key materials and energy sectors led the
decline, falling 0.5 percent and 0.1 percent respectively as oil
and gold prices dropped on the continued lack of progress in
Greece's debt talks.
Canadian Natural Resources, the biggest heavyweight
decliner, shed 1.4 percent to C$40.28, while fellow oil company
Cenovus fell 1.8 percent to C$38.11. Diversified miner
Teck Resources lost 2.1 percent to C$42.50.
" I think the big picture is this is a minor bout
of profit-taking after the stellar run that you had since the
beginning of the year," said Elvis Picardo, strategist and vice
president of research at Global Securities in Vancouver,
referring to the index's 4.2 percent rally in January.
"There's a little bit of concern about the Greek
situation, but it's by no means an overreaching or huge concern
at this point," he said.
"You'd know (if) it was a bigger issue simply by market
action. We saw on numerous occasions in the second half of 2011
that anything negative emanating from Europe would send the
markets down by hundreds of points. At this point the reaction
is very muted."
Greek political leaders had still not agreed on Monday to
accept deeply unpopular public wage cuts and other painful
measures that international lenders are demanding as a condition
of a second Greek bailout. Athens needs to secure a bailout to
avoid a disorderly default.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
finished the day down 17.43 points, or 0.14 percent,
at 12,559.85. Six of the index's 10 main sectors were lower.