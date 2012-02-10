* TSX falls 108.52 points, or 0.87 pct, to 12,389.42
* First weekly loss in eight weeks
* All of index's 10 main sectors lower
* Index touches weakest level since Jan. 25
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index
sank to a two-week low on Friday and notched its first weekly
drop in eight weeks as doubts grew that Greece's debt bailout
deal would win final European approval.
The jitters sparked a drop in commodity prices and global
equity markets. The Toronto index's mining-heavy materials
sector fell 1.2 percent as gold and base metals prices weakened.
Among the miners, Teck Resources fell 1.4 percent to
C$40.24 and Barrick Gold dropped 1.3 percent to
C$48.25.
Among oil and gas shares, Canadian Natural Resources
fell 1.4 percent to C$37.75 and Suncor Energy
was down 2.1 percent at C$33.87 as crude prices plunged on the
renewed euro zone woes. Also pushing down the sector, the
International Energy Agency cut its oil demand forecast for a
sixth consecutive month due to a weak global economy. The
Toronto index's energy sector fell 1.3 percent.
Combined, the materials and energy sectors make up around 40
percent of the TSX index.
Final approval of Thursday's long-awaited Greek debt deal
remained elusive, with fresh political wrangling injecting more
uncertainty and keeping alive the risk of a debt default.
"The market is left hanging here with the sense that things
could unravel," said Barry Schwartz, vice president and
portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services. "That's really
where we are. I don't know if this is anything different today
than it was yesterday or six months ago. But the market has
decided to focus its energy on the negative stuff."
He added that given the market's strong start to the year,
"it's time to lock in some profits."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed 108.52 points, or 0.87 percent, lower at
12,389.42, with all 10 of its main sectors dropping. The index
fell as low as 12,328.92 during the session, its weakest level
since Jan. 25.
For the week, the index shed 1.5 percent. It was its first
weekly loss in eight weeks.
"Investors are getting whipsawed every which way whether the
Greek bailout is on or off," said John Ing, president of Maison
Placements Canada. " To us, it's all a sideshow because
it's just a prelude to ongoing sovereign debt problems that have
yet to be resolved."
Financial shares were down 0.4 percent, with Royal Bank of
Canada off half a percent at C$53.60 and Manulife
Financial down 1.1 percent at C$11.75.
The Greek headlines overcame data that showed Canada's trade
surplus more than doubled in December from November.
In individual company news, shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
sank nearly 5 percent to C$50.90 after the company said
it no longer employed two executives who had been linked by
newspapers to the family of former Libyan dictator Muammar
Gaddafi.
Schwartz characterized the sell-off as a "horrendous
overreaction."
"This is the type of the market we're in where news stories
dominant and take precedence over rationality," he said of the
sell-off in SNC-Lavalin shares.
Shares of Cameco fell 0.8 percent to C$23.17 after
the uranium producer forecast lower sales and highlighted doubts
about the take-up of nuclear power.
Among stocks bucking the broader market trend was Gildan
Activewear, which climbed 1.8 percent to C$24.30 after
numerous analysts raised their price targets for the clothing
maker.