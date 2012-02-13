GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares dragged under by U.S. tech slide, dollar firm
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US peers
TORONTO Feb 13 Canadian stocks opened higher on Monday, led by financial and energy companies, after Greece approved an austerity bill to secure a second bailout.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 49.71 points, or 0.4 percent, to 12,439.13 shortly after the open.
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US peers
WASHINGTON, June 12 The Trump administration intends to unveil this week a plan to trim regulations it believes constrain U.S. manufacturing growth, potentially affecting environmental permits, worker safety and labor rules, an administration official said.