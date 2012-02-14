Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
TORONTO Feb 14 After an extended run to start the year, Canadian stocks ended Tuesday at their lowest level in nearly a month as mining and energy issues slid on concerns about slowing U.S. retail sales and a fresh round of euro zone credit downgrades.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially finished down 44.22 points, or 0.36 percent, at 12,354.47, its lowest close since Jan. 18.
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
LONDON, June 9 Two weeks after an OPEC-led deal to extend oil output cuts until March, some OPEC delegates are questioning whether the agreement will be enough to reduce a glut in supplies and lift prices.