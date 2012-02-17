CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as tech sector offsets gains in energy
* Three of the TSX's 10 main groups were lower (Updates stock prices)
TORONTO Feb 17 Toronto's main stock index opened higher on Friday as energy and mining issues rose on hopes Greece will seal a long-awaited bailout deal next week and avoid a messy debt default.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.08 points, or 0.1 percent, at 12,503.67 shortly after the open.
