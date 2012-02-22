MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 11
DUBAI, June 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO Feb 22 Toronto's main stock index opened slightly higher on Wednesday as resource issues shrugged off soft economic data from Europe and China and continued to focus on the positive impact from Tuesday's Greek debt deal.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.85 points, or 0.1 percent, to 12,643.42 shortly after the open.
DUBAI, June 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, June 10 Airbus could move production of new aircraft models out of Britain if the European plane-maker's "non-negotiable" demands over the free movement of people and trade tariffs are not delivered in upcoming Brexit talks, the Sunday Times reported.