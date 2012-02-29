* TSX falls 96.46 points to 12,644.01
* Materials group falls 2.8 percent
* Five of 10 main sectors lower
* TSX ahead 1.5 percent in month
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, Feb 29 Toronto's main stock index
ended lower on Wednesday with materials shares hit as gold
prices weakened after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
failed to provide hints of further monetary stimulus, which sent
the U.S. dollar sharply higher.
The key materials sector, which accounts for some 20 percent
of the broader Toronto index, was down 2.8 percent to lead the
market lower. Barrick Gold fell 3.9 percent to C$47.34
and Goldcorp sank 3.6 percent to C$47.97 on weaker gold
prices.
Bullion skidded 3 percent on Wednesday for its biggest one
day drop in just over two months, pressured by a rally in the
greenback after diminished expectations of another Fed
asset-buying move raised the currency's appeal.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended the day down 96.46 points, or 0.76 percent, at
12,644.01, with five of its 10 main sectors lower.
The index gained 1.5 percent on the month.
Bernanke offered a tempered view of the U.S. economy and
stopped short of signaling further Fed bond purchases, dashing
the hopes of some traders in financial markets who were betting
on more monetary stimulus.
The Fed's two asset-purchase programs, called quantitative
easing, helped stimulate the economy. However, the moves hurt
the U.S. dollar's value as the central bank was effectively
printing money.
"There'd been a certain amount of buoyancy in the markets on
the basis that the Fed would have to continue quantitative
easing and perhaps launch further stimulus," said Rick Meslin,
head of Canadian equities at UBS.
"So gold gets cratered because everyone thinks, if
anything, its a potential for deflation rather than inflation.
Gold equities have sold off fairly precipitously," he added.
"Gold often is seen as either a safe-haven in anticipation
of further inflation. If there's no stimulus than there's
probably less pressure on continued inflation."
Earlier on Wednesday, the market climbed as high as
12,788.63, supported by upbeat U.S. growth data and the European
Central Bank's second offering of three-year funds to stabilize
the region's debt crisis.
In company news, publisher Torstar Corp, owner of
the Toronto Star newspaper, posted a fourth-quarter profit that
beat expectations, as cost cuts offset weak print advertising
revenue. However, it said the revenue outlook for the media unit
remains uncertain for the year.
Torstar shares added 4 percent to C$9.72.