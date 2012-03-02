BRIEF-Beasley Broadcast enters into employment agreements with members of board, management body
* Entered into new employment agreements with George G. Beasley, Caroline Beasley, Bruce G. Beasley and Brian E. Beasley
TORONTO, March 2 Toronto's main stock index was slightly lower shortly after the open on Friday as resource issues were hurt by a drop in oil and gold prices and data showed Canadian economic growth slowed in the final quarter of last year.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.82 points, or 0.1 percent, at 12,711.64.
LONDON, June 12 Shifting clearing of euro-denominated derivatives from London to the European continent would create an "illiquid rump" market that costs customers more, the London Stock Exchange Group's Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Monday.