TORONTO, March 2 Canadian stocks hit a 10-day low on Friday as resource issues slumped on weaker oil and gold prices and as optimism over progress in Europe's debt crisis faded after Spain set a deficit target bigger than allowed in the euro zone's new fiscal pact.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially finished down 79.64 points, or 0.6 percent, at 12,643.82, its lowest close since Feb. 21. The index was down 0.6 percent for the week.