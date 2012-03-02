BRIEF-Serco says awarded new $101 million contract
* Serco awarded new $101 million contract to manage hazardous materials for Defense Logistics Agency
TORONTO, March 2 Canadian stocks hit a 10-day low on Friday as resource issues slumped on weaker oil and gold prices and as optimism over progress in Europe's debt crisis faded after Spain set a deficit target bigger than allowed in the euro zone's new fiscal pact.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially finished down 79.64 points, or 0.6 percent, at 12,643.82, its lowest close since Feb. 21. The index was down 0.6 percent for the week.
LONDON, June 12 Oil rose on Monday to break a three-day losing streak, after futures traders increased their bets on a renewed price upswing even though rising U.S. drilling helped keep physical markets bloated.