TORONTO, March 5 Toronto's main stock index was lower in early trade on Monday in tandem with global markets after China cut its 2012 economic growth target to an eight-year low and fresh economic data raised expectations of a recession in Europe.

Shortly after the open, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 9.05 points at 12,634.77. The index had opened up 1.09 points at 12,644.91.