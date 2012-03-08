BRIEF-Intevac announced receipt of order for additional 200 Lean system
* Announced receipt of an order for an additional 200 lean system
TORONTO, March 8 Toronto's main stock index ended sharply higher on Thursday, posting its biggest gain in more than two weeks as financial and resource issues climbed on signs that Greece would finalize a private debt swap and avoid a chaotic default.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 111.77 points, or 0.91 percent, at 12,461.93.
* Announced receipt of an order for an additional 200 lean system
BRUSSELS, June 12 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: