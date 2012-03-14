* TSX drops 70.11 points, or 0.56 pct, to 12,467.58
* Strong US$, Fed pushes gold sharply lower
* Eight of 10 sectors lower; materials tumble 2.5 pct
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, March 14 Toronto's main stock
index sank on Wednesday, bucking the global equities trend, as
gold lost its safe-haven appeal as the U.S. dollar strengthened
after the U.S. Federal Reserve upgraded its economic outlook the
day before.
The greenback hit a fresh 11-month high against the yen and
a new one-month high against the euro on the Fed statement,
which came after a string of U.S. data that indicate a firm
economic recovery.
Oil and gold prices skidded as gains in the U.S. currency
can pressure dollar-denominated commodities by making them more
expensive to buyers using other currencies.
Gavin Graham, president at Graham Investment Strategy, said
gold's safe-haven bid has been diminished by the stronger
economic outlook and an easing of concerns about the euro zone's
debt problems.
"The bid isn't there in the same way because the perceived
risk has declined a bit," he said.
The steep slide in gold prices also reflects the market
perception that the Fed is now unlikely to ease credit any
further, with bullion prices giving up almost all of the gains
they made after Jan. 25, when the U.S. central bank signaled
that it could provide additional policy stimulus.
Among big resource shares, miner Barrick Gold
dropped 3.6 percent to C$43.32 and oil company Suncor Energy
fell 3.1 percent to C$33.00. Goldcorp sank 3.6
percent to C$43.90 and fellow miner Kinross Gold dropped
3.3 percent to C$10.06. The index's materials group, which
includes gold miners, skidded 2.5 percent and led the index
lower.
At around 10:10 a.m. (1410 GMT), the Toronto Stock
Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was 70.11 points,
or 0.56 percent, lower at 12,467.58, with eight of its 10 key
sectors lower.
The Toronto market diverged from stock markets around the
world, which climbed on Wednesday on the sunnier economic
outlook and as most U.S. banks passed their annual stress tests
in a report that underscored the recovery of the financial
sector but called out a few laggards, including Citigroup Inc.
That positive tone spilled over into the Canadian financial
sector, which climbed 0.8 percent. Royal Bank of Canada
rose half a percent to C$58.26 and Toronto-Dominion Bank
climbed 0.7 percent to C$83.90.
In company news, Canada's Mega Brands, down 18
percent at C$6.45, reported a 97 percent fall in adjusted
fourth-quarter profit, hurt mainly by lower toy sales in the
United States.