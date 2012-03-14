* TSX down 159.79 points, or 1.27 pct, at 12,377.90
* Brighter outlook pushes gold sharply lower
* Nine of 10 index sectors drop; materials tumble 3.3 pct
* Insurers soar on Fed outlook
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, March 14 Toronto's main stock
index ended sharply lower on Wednesday as gold miners fell as
bullion lost its safe-haven luster after Tuesday's U.S. Federal
Reserve statement and recent U.S. data that has signaled
economic recovery.
Pat McHugh, Canadian equity strategist at Manulife Asset
Management, said appetite for gold has been diminished by the
stronger economic outlook and on an easing of concerns about the
euro zone's debt problems.
The steep slide in gold prices also reflects the market
perception that the Fed is now unlikely to ease credit any
further, with bullion prices giving up almost all of the gains
they had made after Jan. 25, when the U.S. central bank signaled
that it could provide additional policy stimulus.
The Fed gave no hint on Tuesday of providing more economic
stimulus.
"People are feeling less scared about the economy. They're
selling gold," McHugh said.
"If the Fed was going to give us hints about more monetary
easing they would be doing that because they had concerns about
the economy."
U.S. Treasury yields also soared on Wednesday as investors
turned away from safe-haven government debt.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended the day down 159.79 points, or 1.27 percent, at
12,377.90, with nine of its 10 key sectors lower. The index's
materials group, which includes gold miners, skidded 3.3 percent
and led the index lower.
Technical charts this week have shown that the index had
undergone a "golden cross" in which its 50- and 200-day moving
average signaled a positive trend, but that remains to be
seen.
Among big resource shares, miner Barrick Gold
dropped 4.5 percent to C$42.88, and oil company Suncor Energy
fell 3.8 percent to C$32.75. Goldcorp sank 3.1
percent to C$44.09, and fellow miner Kinross Gold dropped
5.8 percent to C$9.8.
The Toronto market diverged from stock markets around the
world, which fared better on Wednesday on the sunnier economic
outlook and as most U.S. banks passed their annual stress tests
in a report that underscored the recovery of the financial
sector but called out a few laggards, including Citigroup Inc.
That positive tone spilled over into the Canadian financial
sector, which climbed 0.6 percent. Canadian life insurance
stocks jumped, led by sector heavyweight Manulife Financial
, as the more optimistic outlook from the U.S. central
bank boosted bond yields, which suggested less pressure on the
companies' profits in the future.
Manulife rose 6.6 percent to C$13.49 and Sun Life Financial
soared 4.5 percent to C$22.61.
In company news, Canada's Mega Brands, down 18.9
percent at C$6.40, reported a 97 percent fall in adjusted
fourth-quarter profit as rising competition in the United States
and increased costs ate into the toymaker's margins.