Iran's Aseman airlines signed final deal to buy 30 Boeing planes -IRNA
LONDON, June 10 Iran's Aseman Airlines has signed a final deal to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.
TORONTO, March 26 Toronto's main stock index opened higher on Monday, supported by firm materials and energy issues, as German data and comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke lifted investors' confidence about the global economic outlook.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index climbed 21.11 points, or 0.17 percent, to 12,486.77.
TOKYO, June 10 Toshiba Corp will contribute $3.68 billion to continue building two nuclear reactors in the U.S. state of Georgia, enabling the completion of a plant project begun by the Japanese conglomerate's now-bankrupt nuclear unit.