Iran's Aseman airlines signed final deal to buy 30 Boeing planes -IRNA
LONDON, June 10 Iran's Aseman Airlines has signed a final deal to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.
TORONTO, March 26 Toronto's main stock index rose along with global equity markets on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke made comments that signaled the U.S. central bank will keep a supportive monetary policy stance.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 109.13 point, or 0.88 percent, at 12,574.79.
LONDON, June 10 Iran's Aseman Airlines has signed a final deal to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.
TOKYO, June 10 Toshiba Corp will contribute $3.68 billion to continue building two nuclear reactors in the U.S. state of Georgia, enabling the completion of a plant project begun by the Japanese conglomerate's now-bankrupt nuclear unit.