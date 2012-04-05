* TSX down 33.99 points, or 0.3 pct, to 12,144.67 * Energy, bank shares lead decliners By Claire Sibonney TORONTO, April 5 Toronto's main stock index retreated for the third straight day on Thursday, tracking global markets as European debt crisis worries crimped appetite for riskier assets, though strong Canadian and U.S. jobs data provided some support. Nine of the 10 sectors were weaker, led by financials and energy shares, though materials rebounded moderately on the back of recovering base-metal miners. Among the most influential decliners, Suncor Energy fell 0.8 percent to C$31.00, Toronto-Dominion Bank lost 0.9 percent to C$82.93 and Bank of Nova Scotia slipped 0.8 percent to C$55.12. "Everybody is back on this European sovereign debt thing again and it's just something that doesn't want to go away, that's hurting the banks and everything is getting beaten up today," said John Kinsey, portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities. A poor Spanish debt auction on Wednesday added to worries that the impact of the European Central Bank's one trillion euro injection of cheap three-year funds into the banking system may be coming to an abrupt halt, and euro zone bond yields continued to climb. At 10:13 a.m. (1413 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.99 points, or 0.28 percent, at 12,144.67. Suncor, the heaviest drag, was particularly hurt by news that the province of Newfoundland's oil regulator laid three charges against the oil company, related to a spill of synthetic drilling fluids in 2011 from a Suncor rig operating in the East Coast province's waters. In general however, oil companies were pressured by softer oil prices, which have fallen by $3 a barrel over the last two sessions. "The oil companies have just been taking a hard hit here for some time. The price of oil is still above $100 but  today is just more of the same," added Kinsey. On the bright side, Canada's stagnant job market bounced back in March with a stunning 82,300 net new jobs, the biggest jump since September 2008, while U.S. jobless claims fell to the lowest level in nearly four years.