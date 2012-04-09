April 9 Toronto's main stock index looked set to open lower on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payroll data on Friday weighed on sentiment. Canada's market was closed on Friday.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Canadian equity futures pointed to a lower open.

* U.S. stock index futures traded lower after last week's much weaker-than-expected report on U.S. job creation for March.

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global commodities benchmark, fell 0.52 percent in early trade.

* Oil prices fell more than $1 after Iran agreed to resume talks over its nuclear program, easing fears of a supply disruption in the Middle East.

* Gold prices rose, recovering from last week's more than 2 percent drop, after disappointing U.S. jobs data revived hopes for fresh monetary easing and a spike in Chinese inflation boosted appetite for the metal.

* Shanghai copper slipped, under pressure from a rising rate of inflation in China, but losses were limited on hopes that the world's biggest user top will go ahead with further monetary policy easing.

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Research In Motion Ltd. : The Blackberry maker is losing two more senior executives as the money-losing company embarks on a strategic overhaul that its new CEO says could result in its sale. Alan Brenner, a senior vice president for the BlackBerry platform, will leave after a transition period, and Alistair Mitchell, a vice president for the BlackBerry Messenger instant messaging product, has already left.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Amica Mature Lifestyles Inc. : CIBC starts with sector performer, price target C$10

* Gabriel Resources Ltd. : CIBC cuts price target to C$5.50 from C$8

* Mullen Group Ltd. : CIBC cuts price target to C$24 from C$25

* Sandvine Corp. : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$2 from C$2.15, rating buy

* Tourmaline Oil Corp. : CIBC cuts price target to C$33 from C$35