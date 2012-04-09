Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
April 9 Toronto's main stock index looked set to open lower on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payroll data on Friday weighed on sentiment. Canada's market was closed on Friday.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a lower open.
* U.S. stock index futures traded lower after last week's much weaker-than-expected report on U.S. job creation for March.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global commodities benchmark, fell 0.52 percent in early trade.
* Oil prices fell more than $1 after Iran agreed to resume talks over its nuclear program, easing fears of a supply disruption in the Middle East.
* Gold prices rose, recovering from last week's more than 2 percent drop, after disappointing U.S. jobs data revived hopes for fresh monetary easing and a spike in Chinese inflation boosted appetite for the metal.
* Shanghai copper slipped, under pressure from a rising rate of inflation in China, but losses were limited on hopes that the world's biggest user top will go ahead with further monetary policy easing.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Research In Motion Ltd. : The Blackberry maker is losing two more senior executives as the money-losing company embarks on a strategic overhaul that its new CEO says could result in its sale. Alan Brenner, a senior vice president for the BlackBerry platform, will leave after a transition period, and Alistair Mitchell, a vice president for the BlackBerry Messenger instant messaging product, has already left.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Amica Mature Lifestyles Inc. : CIBC starts with sector performer, price target C$10
* Gabriel Resources Ltd. : CIBC cuts price target to C$5.50 from C$8
* Mullen Group Ltd. : CIBC cuts price target to C$24 from C$25
* Sandvine Corp. : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$2 from C$2.15, rating buy
* Tourmaline Oil Corp. : CIBC cuts price target to C$33 from C$35
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS