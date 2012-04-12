* TSX rises 73.24 points, or 0.6 pct, at 12,100 * Golds, base metals lead market higher By Claire Sibonney TORONTO, April 12 Toronto's main stock index pushed higher for a second session on Thursday, recovering from a string of losses as gold miners and other materials issues continued to recover following some encouraging remarks by U.S. and European policymakers. Among the most influential advancers, Barrick Gold climbed 2 percent to C$42.03, Goldcorp Inc was up 1.9 percent to C$41.57 and Teck Resources jumped 3.5 percent to C$36.61. "The commodities are leading the charge after being kicked in the shins this year and last year. People are sniffing around for bargains," said Barry Schwartz, vice president and portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services. Eldorado Gold was also a heavy gainer, surging 7.5 percent to C$13.89 after the company said it expects annual gold production to touch 1.7 million ounces within five years as it brings new mines into production. At 10:21 a.m. (1421 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 73.24 points, or 0.6 percent, at 12,100. European debt market fears returned to the fore after Italian three-year borrowing costs rose more than a percentage point at the auction, boosted by new concerns about weaker euro zone states. However, markets have been encouraged after ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure sought to calm nerves on Wednesday, saying the ECB still has its bond-buying program as an option to ease funding pressures for indebted countries. Also on Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve's influential vice-chair Janet Yellen said the Fed's ultra-easy monetary policy was appropriate given high unemployment and the headwinds facing the economy, and left the door open to further action if needed. "Investors always forget that policymakers and government officials have the ability to intervene in times of stress and adding some calming words doesn't hurt," added Schwartz. "Whether it's the vice-chair of the Fed saying that we'll continue to be accommodative or the ECB saying that all options on the table and China reducing the bank reserves to try to kick-start their economy, governments are in control so the doom and gloom can only last for so long." Data from China on Thursday showed bank lending trumped forecasts to spike to 1.01 trillion yuan ($160 billion) in March, a sign of fresh traction in Beijing's bid to boost credit creation to support the cooling economy.