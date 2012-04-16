BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 16 Toronto's main stock index pushed higher on Monday, lifted by strong U.S. retail sales data, but investors remained cautious due to rising Spanish borrowing costs. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened up 8.69 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,049.08, before further extending gains.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.