BRIEF-Corus Entertainment inks deal to broadcast Star Wars films in Canada
* Corus Entertainment inks deal for exclusive Canadian broadcast rights to iconic collection of Star Wars films
TORONTO, June 25 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Monday, led by a decline in energy stocks as the price of oil fell, with investors worried about the euro zone debt crisis ahead of a European Union summit later this week. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 105.15 points, or 0.92 percent, at 11,330.39.
* Corus Entertainment inks deal for exclusive Canadian broadcast rights to iconic collection of Star Wars films
MEXICO CITY, June 8 American investment has stayed steady in a Mexican state that was one of the first to suffer at the hands of U.S. President Donald Trump's drive to bring back jobs from Mexico, the region's economy minister said on Thursday.