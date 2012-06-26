BRIEF-Aberdeen acquires common shares of Blue Sky Energy
* Aberdeen International Inc- has purchased 1.3 million common shares of Blue Sky Energy Inc. at an average price of $0.859 per common share
TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Tuesday, led by the heavyweight materials group, which includes gold miners, as the price of the precious metal eased. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 17.87 points, or 0.16 percent, at 11,312.52 shortly after the open.
* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces new independent director