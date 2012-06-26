BRIEF-Yum Brands says certain units entered refinancing amendment - SEC filing
* On June 7 Pizza Hut Holdings, KFC Holding, Taco Bell Of America entered into a refinancing amendment - SEC filing
TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index closed nearly flat on Tuesday as losses in the heavyweight materials group were offset by gains in financial issues, with investors focused on a European Union summit on Thursday and Friday. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 4.03 points, or 0.04 percent, at 11,334.42.
* On June 7 Pizza Hut Holdings, KFC Holding, Taco Bell Of America entered into a refinancing amendment - SEC filing
* Sito Mobile Ltd - Brent Rosenthal has been elected chairman of newly elected board of directors of company, effective immediately Source text - http://bit.ly/2rbcxC9 Further company coverage: