TORONTO, July 4 Canada's main stock index hit a two-month high on Wednesday, led by financial shares, which gained on hopes major central banks will provide more monetary stimulus to help counter the drag from the euro zone crisis. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 65.12 points, or 0.55 percent, at 11,913.87. The index at one point hit 11,936.16, its highest level since May 4.