TORONTO, July 11 Canadian stocks rose for the first time in a week on Wednesday, boosted by energy shares on hopes of further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. But gains were limited after the country's second-largest gold miner, Goldcorp Inc, cut its outlook. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 32.42 points, or 0.28 percent, at 11,544.64.