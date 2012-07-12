TORONTO, July 12 Canadian stocks hit a two-week low on Thursday, led by energy and mining shares, as investors worried about slower growth from top consumer China ahead of key GDP data and after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it would hold off on further stimulus. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 119.17 points, or 1 percent, at 11,425.47. It rebounded slightly after hitting 11,366.74, its lowest level since June 28.