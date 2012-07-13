TORONTO, July 13 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Friday, led higher by mining and energy shares, as risk sentiment improved after data from China showed the world's No. 2 economy slowed in the second quarter but avoided a dramatic slowdown. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 53.58 points, or 0.5 percent, at 11,479.05, shortly after the open.